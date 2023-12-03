Martin will guard the road net Sunday against the Bruins, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Martin was sharp in his last outing, turning aside 31 shots in a 5-2 win over the Bruins. The 28-year-old netminder is 2-5-1 with a .903 save percentage this season. Martin will face Boston again Sunday, who are coming off a 4-3 overtime win versus Toronto on Saturday.