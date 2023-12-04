Martin allowed three goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Martin put together a strong effort through two periods, but Brad Marchand bested him three times in 5:50 early in the third to flip the game around. The 28-year-old Martin has been just fine as a backup for the Blue Jackets this season, but with Daniil Tarason (knee) inching closer to a return, the team will have to make a decision in the crease soon. Martin is 2-6-1 with a 3.20 GAA and a .902 save percentage behind a weak team, so he could benefit if he switches organizations via trade or waivers in the near future. If he's still with Columbus by the end of the week, he'll likely make his next start either Thursday against the Islanders or Friday versus the Blues.