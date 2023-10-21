Martin allowed just one goal on 37 shots in Friday's 3-1 win against the Flames.

Martin was making the start with Elvis Merzlikins still under the weather due to an undisclosed illness. He was very sharp against a Calgary side playing the second end of a back-to-back. Martin had lost his past 11 NHL starts dating back to Dec. 27, 2022 against the San Jose Sharks, when he was a member of the Vancouver Canucks.