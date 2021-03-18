Matteau was promoted to Columbus' active roster Thursday.
Matteau is expected to skate on the Blue Jackets' fourth line Thursday against the Hurricanes. The 27-year-old winger has only cracked Columbus' lineup on one occasion this year, going scoreless in 12:00 of ice time against Carolina on Feb. 15.
