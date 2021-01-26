Matteau was demoted to the taxi squad Monday according to TSN's transactions list.
As expected, the 26-year-old was simply promoted to the active roster as a paper move as Columbus did some salary management. Matteau hasn't appeared in a game yet this season and will likely continue moving between the taxi squad and the press box.
