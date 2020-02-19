Blue Jackets' Stefan Matteau: Inks NHL contract

Matteau signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

The 2012 first-round pick (29th overall) has struggled to find his footing in the NHL, playing just 64 games and posting seven points. He signed an AHL-only contract with Cleveland in August and has recorded 28 points over 50 games with the minor-league club. With a flurry of injuries to the Blue Jackets' forwards, Matteau will add depth to the lineup as the team keeps pace in the playoff race. He could make his Columbus debut against the Flyers on Thursday.