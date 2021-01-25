Matteau was called up to the active roster Sunday, per TSN.

Matteau and Emil Bemstrom joined the Blue Jackets' main roster while Alexandre Texier and Liam Foudy went to the taxi squad. The series of transactions is likely a set of paper moves as the Blue Jackets balance their salary cap with the addition of Jack Roslovic (and his new contract). Matteau is unlikely to see time in the NHL unless injuries arise.