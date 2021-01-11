Matteau was placed on waivers Monday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

The 26-year-old saw action in nine games with the Jackets last season, scoring two goals and three points, but spent most of the campaign with AHL Cleveland, scoring 12 goals and 28 points in 50 contests. Assuming he clears the waiver wire, Matteau will likely return to the Monsters and wait for injuries to give him another look in the NHL.