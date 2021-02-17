Matteau was placed on the taxi squad Wednesday, CapFriendly reports.
Matteau made his NHL debut on Monday against the Hurricanes in which he recorded four hits while playing 12:00 of ice time. The winger's designation for the taxi squad could be just a paper transaction and doesn't rule out Matteau to play in Thursday's clash with Nashville.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Stefan Matteau: Set for season debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Stefan Matteau: Back to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Stefan Matteau: Joins active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Stefan Matteau: On waiver wire•
-
Blue Jackets' Stefan Matteau: Tallies equalizer Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Stefan Matteau: Inks NHL contract•