Matteau was promoted from the taxi squad and will play in Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Matteau played nine NHL games last season, recording three points and 27 hits. The 2012 first-round pick has provided consistent offense in the minors. However, he'll be counted on for a physical presence in the bottom six Monday.
