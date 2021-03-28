Matteau was designated for the taxi squad Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Matteau will come out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Wings after appearing in five straight contests. The 27-year-old doesn't offer much offensively, but he brings a physical presence into the lineup with 15 hits over six contests this year.
