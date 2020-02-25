Blue Jackets' Stefan Matteau: Tallies equalizer Monday
Matteau scored a goal on five shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
Matteau netted the tying goal just 29 seconds after Colin White tallied to give the Senators a lead in the third period. The first-round pick from 2012 has been productive with a point in each of his three games since he signed an NHL contract with the Blue Jackets. In that span, the 25-year-old has added 12 hits, 11 shots and a plus-1 rating.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Stefan Matteau: Inks NHL contract•
-
Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Signs new deal with Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Sent to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Gets called to big leagues•
-
Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Sent down to bus league•
-
Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Recalled from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.