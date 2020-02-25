Blue Jackets' Stefan Matteau: Tallies equalizer Monday

Matteau scored a goal on five shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Matteau netted the tying goal just 29 seconds after Colin White tallied to give the Senators a lead in the third period. The first-round pick from 2012 has been productive with a point in each of his three games since he signed an NHL contract with the Blue Jackets. In that span, the 25-year-old has added 12 hits, 11 shots and a plus-1 rating.