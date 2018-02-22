Chorney, who was claimed off waivers from the Capitals on Wednesday, is not expected to suit up for Thursday night's road tilt against the Panthers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

It sounds like Chorney is still settling into his new digs, but it's good to know that the Blue Jackets likely intend to start him out at the highest level versus AHL Springfield once he's ready. At any rate, Chorney will be a depth option for Columbus and presumably waiver fodder in the fantasy arena. He's only tacked on 56 points (four goals, 18 goals) through 165 games between the Oilers, Blues, Penguins and Capitals.