Blue Jackets' Taylor Chorney: Getting settled with new employer
Chorney, who was claimed off waivers from the Capitals on Wednesday, is not expected to suit up for Thursday night's road tilt against the Panthers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
It sounds like Chorney is still settling into his new digs, but it's good to know that the Blue Jackets likely intend to start him out at the highest level versus AHL Springfield once he's ready. At any rate, Chorney will be a depth option for Columbus and presumably waiver fodder in the fantasy arena. He's only tacked on 56 points (four goals, 18 goals) through 165 games between the Oilers, Blues, Penguins and Capitals.
More News
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Placed on waivers•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Tallies assist Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Scratched last two games•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Pots first goal of the season Thursday•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Expected to sit out Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Tallies assist Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...