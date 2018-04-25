Blue Jackets' Taylor Chorney: Used sparingly by Columbus
Chorney played just one game since he was acquired by Columbus on Feb. 22.
Set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, the blueliner will probably look for a new home next season. The sole game that Chorney suited up for as a Blue Jacket was the team's final regular season contest, and was a product of head coach John Tortorella resting members of his defensive corps for the postseason.
