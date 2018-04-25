Chorney played just one game since he was acquired by Columbus on Feb. 22.

Set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, the blueliner will probably look for a new home next season. The sole game that Chorney suited up for as a Blue Jacket was the team's final regular season contest, and was a product of head coach John Tortorella resting members of his defensive corps for the postseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories