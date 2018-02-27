Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Expected to join Jackets on Wednesday
Vanek is expected to join the Blue Jackets for practice Wednesday and suit up for Thursday's road game against the Kings, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
He was the only one of the Jackets' three deadline-day acquisitions not to be in the lineup Monday, and in his absence the team's power play showed signs of life by scoring twice against the Caps in a 5-1 win. Vanek should still provide the club with an offensive boost down the stretch, and his initial line assignment should become clear Wednesday.
