Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Hat trick in Tuesday's rout
Vanek scored three goals on five shots while adding an assist, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.
His move to Columbus flew under the radar, but Vanek has arguably been the biggest addition any team made at the trade deadline, as he now has seven goals and 13 points in the last 10 games with his new club. Perhaps even more impressively, the 34-year-old is a plus-12 with the Jackets -- completely wiping out the minus-12 deficit he accumulated in 61 games with the Canucks.
