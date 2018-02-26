Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Joining Blue Jackets

Vanek was acquired from Vancouver in exchange for forwards Tyler Motte and Jussi Jokinen on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

After enjoying something of a revitalization in Vancouver that saw him bag 17 goals and dish out 24 assists in 61 games, Vanek will now join a Columbus team that's currently occupying the second wild card position in the Eastern Conference. In Vanek, the Jackets are getting an offensively gifted wing who has the potential to improve the team's 30th-ranked power-play unit, which is converting just 14.6 percent of its opportunities. Look for Vanek to slide into Columbus' top-six forward group upon joining up with his teammates.