Vanek scored two goals on eight shots while adding a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

The goals were his first points in five games since the trade that brought him to Columbus. Although both tallies came at even strength, Vanek has been seeing regular shifts on the power play for the Jackets, so he's getting plenty of opportunities to catch fire and help spark the offense. Goals have tended to come in bunches for the journeyman throughout his career, so don't be surprised if he adds to his totals in short order.