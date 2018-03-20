Vanek scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

He also added two shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating, Vanek's 20th goal of the season came on a beautiful redirection of a Markus Nutivaara shot from the point ear;y in the third period, and the veteran winger now has three goals and seven points in the last six games as he settled in alongside Alexander Wennberg and Boone Jenner on a suddenly dangerous third line for the Blue Jackets.