Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Two more points Monday
Vanek scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.
He also added two shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating, Vanek's 20th goal of the season came on a beautiful redirection of a Markus Nutivaara shot from the point ear;y in the third period, and the veteran winger now has three goals and seven points in the last six games as he settled in alongside Alexander Wennberg and Boone Jenner on a suddenly dangerous third line for the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Pots first two goals as Blue Jacket on Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Expected to join Jackets on Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Joining Blue Jackets•
-
Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Will sit for cautionary reasons•
-
Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Finds back of net Sunday•
-
Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Enjoys three-point night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...