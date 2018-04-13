Vanek scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 1.

After scoring seven goals and 15 points in 19 games for the Jackets following his acquisition at the trade deadline, Vanek isn't slowing down, potting his 21st career playoff goal in his 64th postseason contest. If Columbus is going to advance to the second round for the first time in franchise history, the veteran winger will likely need to stay productive.