Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Two points in Thursday's Game 1 overtime win
Vanek scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 1.
After scoring seven goals and 15 points in 19 games for the Jackets following his acquisition at the trade deadline, Vanek isn't slowing down, potting his 21st career playoff goal in his 64th postseason contest. If Columbus is going to advance to the second round for the first time in franchise history, the veteran winger will likely need to stay productive.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Hat trick in Tuesday's rout•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Two more points Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Pots first two goals as Blue Jacket on Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Expected to join Jackets on Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Thomas Vanek: Joining Blue Jackets•
-
Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Will sit for cautionary reasons•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...