Berni recorded two shots on goal, one blocked shot, two PIM and five hits with a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's loss to the Senators.

The 22-year-old rookie has become a reliable stay-at-home option on the Columbus blue line since making his NHL debut in early December. Berni doesn't have a point in 13 games, but he has compiled 28 hits, 16 blocked shots and 10 PIM along with 19 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating. With three regular defensemen on IR, the Blue Jackets will likely continue to lean on Berni to plug one of those holes.