Berni is expected to play in Switzerland this season, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old blueliner failed in his bid to make the Blue Jackets' roster in training camp. Rather than head to AHL Cleveland, Berni will return home to play in the Swiss National League -- he played 146 games for Zurich SC between 2017-18 and 2020-21 prior to coming over to North America. Columbus will still retain his NHL rights as a restricted free agent since he was issued a qualifying offer over the summer.