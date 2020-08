Berni secured a one-year contract with ZSC Lions (NLA) on Friday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Berni signed his entry-level deal with the Jackets in April and was originally expected to start the year in the minors. With the AHL facing a delayed start similar to the NHL, Berni will begin the year with his Swiss club before returning to Columbus for training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.