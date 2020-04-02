Blue Jackets' Tim Berni: Signs entry-level deal
Berni agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Thursday.
Berni tallied four goals and seven assists in 45 games with Zurich SC in the Swiss league this season. Drafted by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old is unlikely to become a fantasy stud at any point, as he projects as a more defensively-minded player.
