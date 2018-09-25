Cross was placed on waivers by the Blue Jackets on Monday, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

This is not a surprise after the 28-year-old signed a two-way deal with the Jackets in the offseason. Cross scored eight goals and 36 points in 73 games for AHL Providence last season, but he's seen only three games in the NHL since being drafted in the second round by the Bruins in 2007.