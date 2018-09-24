Blue Jackets' Trent Vogelhuber: Shipped down to minors
Vogelhuber was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
After earning a training camp invite, Vogelhuber has been sent down to the minors, where he has played the bulk of his professional career. Given the other available options in the Blue Jackets system -- it's hard to imagine the 30-year-old getting a call-up at any point this season.
