Fix-Wolansky signed a two-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Tuesday.

Fix-Wolansky accounted for 29 goals and 71 points in 61 games with AHL Cleveland last season. He also picked up one goal, 19 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 11 hits in nine NHL outings with the Blue Jackets during the 2022-23 campaign. The 24-year-old forward will probably start 2023-24 in the minors.