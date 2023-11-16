Fix-Wolansky was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Thursday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Fix-Wolansky had four goals and 16 points in 11 AHL games before his recall. The Blue Jackets need a 13th forward and Fix-Wolansky could see action on the third line with Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger when they face the Coyotes on Thursday.
