Fix-Wolansky was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Thursday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Fix-Wolansky had four goals and 16 points in 11 AHL games before his recall. The Blue Jackets need a 13th forward and Fix-Wolansky could see action on the third line with Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger when they face the Coyotes on Thursday.