Fix-Wolansky was called up on an emgergency basis from AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Fix-Wolansky played four games earlier this season without picking up a point. He did manage six shots on goal in the four contests. Fix-Wolansky led the Monsters in scoring before his recall, potting 26 goals and adding 41 assists in 53 games.
