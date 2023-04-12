Fix-Wolansky was reassigned to the minors Wednesday.

Fix-Wolansky scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 defeat to the Flyers. The 23-year-old winger logged a season-high 20:12 of ice time, including 1:07 with the man advantage, and figures to be back in a top-six role once recalled ahead of Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh.