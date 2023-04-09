Fix-Wolansky was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Fix-Wolansky was called up to fill a depth role Saturday. He'll now rejoin Cleveland as it attempts to obtain a playoff spot.
