Fix-Wolansky was waived by the Jackets on Monday for purpose of reassignment, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Fix-Wolansky notched 15 goals and 18 assists in 53 games with AHL Cleveland last season which could earn him some interest from various NHL clubs. Still, the 23-year-old winger has just six games of NHL experience in which he has tallied two points. If he clears, Fix-Wolansky will drop down to the minors but should be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the year.