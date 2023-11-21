Fix-Wolansky was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Fix-Wolansky posted one hit and one blocked shot over 12:32 of ice time against Arizona on Thursday during his season debut with Columbus. He has notched four goals and 16 points in 11 AHL contests this campaign.
