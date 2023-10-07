Fix-Wolansky was added to waivers Saturday for the purpose of reassignment to the AHL, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.
Fix-Wolansky re-upped with Columbus on a two-year, two-way deal after scoring one goal in nine NHL games last season. If he clears waivers, the 24-year-old winger would likely serve as depth with AHL Cleveland to start the year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Agrees to two-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Dropped back to AHL Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Recalled from AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Heading back to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Returns to Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Sent down after missing meeting•