Fix-Wolansky was called up from AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
Fix-Wolansky ranks second in AHL scoring with 22 points in 14 games. Additionally, he is tied for second in the league with 10 goals. The 23-year-old forward notched one goal and one assist in six appearances with Columbus last season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Hits waiver wire•
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Signs deal with Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Demoted to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Demoted to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Lights lamp in NHL debut•