Fix-Wolansky was recalled by the Blue Jackets on an emergency basis Saturday.
Boone Jenner (back) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Fix-Wolansky could be in for an extended stay with the big club. He's picked up two points through five top-level appearances this season.
