Fix-Wolansky was sent to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Fix-Wolansky was called up by Columbus on Wednesday, but he was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game versus Carolina. He has 15 goals and 34 points in 26 contests with Cleveland this season.
