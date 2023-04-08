Fix-Wolansky was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Fix-Wolansky was sent down to Cleveland a week ago, after he missed a team meeting. FIx-Wolansky managed a pair of goals Friday in a 5-4 win over Belleville and was rewarded with the recall. He has yet to pick up a point in seven NHL games this season.