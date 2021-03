Fix-Wolansky underwent knee surgery and will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Fix-Wolansky was off to a strong start with the Blue Jackets' AHL affiliate, recording nine points through nine games. The 21-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut. He'll begin his rehab soon with hopes of being ready for the 2021-22 campaign.