Fix-Wolansky was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Saturday after missing a team meeting, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
It's a harsh lesson for the 23-year-old Fix-Wolansky, who overslept Saturday and missed a Blue Jackets' team meeting. Fix-Wolansky had been held scoreless in seven games this season after posting a goal and an assist in six contests last year. Joona Luoto, Justin Richards and Marcus Bjork were all recalled Saturday to fill out Coolumbus' lineup.
