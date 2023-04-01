Fix-Wolansky was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Saturday after missing a team meeting, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

It's a harsh lesson for the 23-year-old Fix-Wolansky, who overslept Saturday and missed a Blue Jackets' team meeting. Fix-Wolansky had been held scoreless in seven games this season after posting a goal and an assist in six contests last year. Joona Luoto, Justin Richards and Marcus Bjork were all recalled Saturday to fill out Coolumbus' lineup.