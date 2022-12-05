Fix-Wolansky was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Fix-Wolansky appeared in four games with Columbus following his recall from the minors on Nov. 20, compiling six shots on goal, four blocks and five hits. He averaged just 9:56 of ice time. In a corresponding move, the Blue Jackets brought up Kirill Marchenko on Monday.
