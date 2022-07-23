Fix-Wolansky signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
The deal will carry a $750,000 AAV at the NHL level. Fix-Wolansky had a goal and an assist in six games during the 2021-22 season. The 23-year-old winger will likely compete for a depth role on a revamped Columbus team.
