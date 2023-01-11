Fix-Wolansky was called up by Columbus from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Fix-Wolansky has 15 goals and 34 points in 26 contests with Cleveland this season. At the NHL level in 2022-23, he's recorded no points, five hits and four blocks in four games while averaging 9:56 of ice time. Carson Meyer, who was put on the injured reserve list in a corresponding move, is expected to miss the next six-to-eight weeks, and Fix-Wolansky might fill that void by playing on the fourth line.