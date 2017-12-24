Motte was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

Motte logged 7:09 of ice time in Saturday's win over the Flyers, blocking one shot. The Blue Jackets have four days off, which likely led to their decision to send Motte back to the minors, but he could be called back up if their normal forwards can't recover for Wednesday's game against the Penguins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories