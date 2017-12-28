Motte put his body on the line Wednesday, racking up four hits and a blocked shot in addition to his shot on goal against the Penguins.

Motte was recalled from the team's AHL affiliate Tuesday due to a plethora of injuries up front, but he only logged 8:56 of ice time. That didn't stop him from making an impact, though it doesn't translate to much fantasy value in standard leagues. Given his average ice time (10:32), his impact in fantasy is mainly limited to deep and specialized leagues.