Motte was sent back to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.

The writing was on the wall after Motte served as a healthy scratch in four of the last eight games, and he will now head down to the minors to get some more seasoning. The 22-year-old recorded just three goals and an assist while averaging 10:47 of ice time since being recalled in early October, so don't count on him being any kind of fantasy stud in the immediate future.