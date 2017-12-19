Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Reassigned to minors
Motte was sent back to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
The writing was on the wall after Motte served as a healthy scratch in four of the last eight games, and he will now head down to the minors to get some more seasoning. The 22-year-old recorded just three goals and an assist while averaging 10:47 of ice time since being recalled in early October, so don't count on him being any kind of fantasy stud in the immediate future.
