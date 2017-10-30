Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Recalled from minors
Motte was called up from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Motte is off to a tremendous start in the minors, as he has registered five goals, two assists and 29 shots in seven outings -- leading the Monsters in points. If the center slots into the game-day lineup for Monday's clash with Boston, it will likely come at the expense of Zac Dalpe.
