Motte was called up from AHL Cleveland on Monday.

Motte is off to a tremendous start in the minors, as he has registered five goals, two assists and 29 shots in seven outings -- leading the Monsters in points. If the center slots into the game-day lineup for Monday's clash with Boston, it will likely come at the expense of Zac Dalpe.

