Motte was promoted from AHL Cleveland on emergency conditions Friday.

Motte will provide some additional depth up front for the Blue Jackets on Saturday, but his recall may also suggest another one of the team's forwards will be unavailable for the game. Regardless of his playing status, the 22-year-old's four points (three goals, one assist) over 19 contests doesn't provide much from a fantasy perspective.

