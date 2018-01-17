Motte was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Motte will provide the team with some additional depth up front following Sonny Milano's (oblique) placement on injured reserve Wednesday. The 22-year-old forward has floated between the two levels this season, but he owns just four points over 29 games at the top level thus far. He's seen far more success in the AHL this year, notching eight points (six goals, two assists) over nine games.