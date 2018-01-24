Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Blue Jackets assigned Motte to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Motte's demotion indicates Cam Atkinson (foot) will likely be given the green light to return to the lineup Thursday against the Coyotes. The 22-year-old forward, who's notched three goals and five points with Columbus this season, will continue to be one of the first players the Blue Jackets turn to when they're dealing with injuries up front.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Rejoins NHL club•
-
Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Shuffles back to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Notches four hits Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Heads back to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte: Reassigned to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...