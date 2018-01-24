The Blue Jackets assigned Motte to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Motte's demotion indicates Cam Atkinson (foot) will likely be given the green light to return to the lineup Thursday against the Coyotes. The 22-year-old forward, who's notched three goals and five points with Columbus this season, will continue to be one of the first players the Blue Jackets turn to when they're dealing with injuries up front.